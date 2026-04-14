Guwahati police detain 4 including minor for alleged illegal entry from Bangladesh

Police apprehended four suspected Bangladesh nationals, including a minor, on Sunday for allegedly entering India without any valid documents in search

of jobs.

Assam is one of the four northeastern states sharing a border with the neighbouring country.

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A police statement released on Monday said that the border branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Dispur police station officials “apprehended four Bangaladeshi nationals” on Sunday evening.

They were currently being kept at the Dispur police station “till completion of the further process of sending them back to Bangladesh”.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Munni Akhtar, 22, Moor Salim Seikh, 32, and his wife M. Mukta Seikh, 25.

The fourth one was identified as a “minor”.

While Munni hails from Bangladesh’s Narail district, Salim and Mukta are from Bagerhat district.

“During enquiry, it is learnt they have crossed over to India illegally without any valid documents in search of jobs as enticed by brokers,” the police statement said, adding they started their journey from Bangladesh on April 10 and reached Guwahati the next day.

The police have also apprehended the alleged broker, who is also a taxi driver. He has been identified as Md Akkash Ali, 32, and hails from Assam’s Barpeta district. He was staying in a rented house in the Gandhi Path area here.