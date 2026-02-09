Fresh violence in Manipur: Homes burnt, prohibitory orders imposed in Ukhrul

Armed militants allegedly set fire to multiple houses in Manipur’s Ukhrul district as tensions escalated following the alleged “assault” of a Tangkhul Naga community member, officials said on Monday. The situation deteriorated after members of two tribal groups clashed in Litan village on Sunday evening, pelting stones at each other, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.

According to officials, around midnight on Monday, several houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga community members were torched at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants. In retaliation, a few houses of Kuki community members were also set ablaze in a nearby area. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong is a Kuki village.

“The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense,” a district official told PTI.

Video footage circulating on social media purportedly shows armed men setting houses and vehicles on fire, and militants in camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air. PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.

Officials said additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai and other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious individuals. On Sunday evening, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing groups at Litan Sareikhong village.

A notification issued by Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das said there was apprehension of a breach of peace and tranquillity in the village due to tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order prohibited movement outside residences from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice, while exempting government officials and security personnel.

The violence followed an alleged assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member by seven to eight people at Litan village on Saturday night. Officials said the issue was initially resolved through talks between the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to settle the matter through customary means at a meeting scheduled for Sunday. However, the meeting did not take place.

Instead, officials alleged that a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung attacked the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong and fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station.