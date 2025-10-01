Eco-friendly and pocket saviour fish trap developed by research team from Nagaland University

A research team from Nagaland University, the only central varsity in the northeastern state, has designed and patented a fish trap called “BR Fishing Trap” made entirely from locally available bamboo and plastic threads, offering an alternative to expensive market-based gears.

The eco-friendly and low-cost device has been built to support fishing in hill streams and cage culture fish farms.

There are at least 42 fish species in Nagaland, but the use of dynamites and electro fishing is replacing traditional eco-friendly fishing practices, posing a threat to the river ecology.

Fishing is both a community activity and an individual initiative.

The research was carried out by Dr Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh, assistant professor, and Prof. Bendang Ao of the varsity’s department of zoology, focusing on studying the diversities of the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Mokokchung district in Nagaland.

Dr Singh said: “Fishing in our hill streams often depends on market-based gears,

which are costly and not always suitable. By designing this trap with local bamboo weavers, we created a solution that is not only cost-effective and durable but also empowers local craftsmanship. We hope it inspires more community-driven innovations.”

By relying on locally available materials and skills of traditional bamboo artisans, it can encourage regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security in fishing communities across Nagaland and beyond, an official statement said on Monday.

The light box-shaped BR Fishing Trap has four entrances, one on each side, of six inches each. One entrance is removable, making it easy to release the fish and clean the trap. It is easy to install, transport and clean. The bamboo strips and plastic thread construction make it robust, long-lasting, and resistant to rot. The trap is effective in both rivers and cage culture fish farms.

The innovation has been patented in the United Kingdom (Patent Number: 6399114, Date of Award: 25/10/2024), strengthening Nagaland University’s growing reputation for research-driven societal solutions, an official statement said.

During the study, the team faced challenges as many fishing gears were either expensive or unavailable in local markets, resulting in collaboration with local bamboo weavers for the creation of the BR Fishing Trap.

Congratulating the researchers, Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik, vice-chancellor, Nagaland University, said: “The BR Fishing Trap is not just an innovation but also a symbol of how indigenous knowledge and local resources can drive sustainable growth. This invention will benefit communities directly while showcasing Nagaland’s contribution to global sustainable practices.”