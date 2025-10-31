‘Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi a Pakistani agent planted by foreign power’: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi is a “Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power”.

Sarma and the BJP have been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife, which has been denied by the Congress leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country,” Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

Also Read BJP uses Bengalis as a vote bank but never seeks to understand their culture or emotions

Gogoi had earlier claimed that the allegations levelled by the CM were like a "C-grade Bollywood film", which is going to flop as the people of Assam understand everything.

Sarma also said he will reveal the “evidence” against Gogoi once the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death is completed.

“I am not convening a press conference now to share the evidence, as some will say the Zubeen Garg issue is being diverted,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.