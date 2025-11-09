Northeast Christian groups seek Centre’s urgent intervention to end Manipur crisis

Leading Christian bodies from the Northeast have urged the Centre and state governments to intervene urgently to address “escalating conflicts and vulnerabilities” faced by Christian communities, while voicing “profound anguish” over the continuing crisis in Manipur.

The appeal was made on Thursday at the annual general body meeting of the United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI), held at the Presbyterian Church of India headquarters in Shillong. The gathering included representatives from the North East India Christian Council (NEICC), the North East India Regional (Catholic) Bishops’ Council (NEIRBC), the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) and UCFNEI chapters from all seven Northeast states.

Allen Brooks, UCFNEI spokesperson, said in a statement that the meeting reviewed key national and regional developments, highlighting concerns such as the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur, border tensions in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act, 2024.

Other issues raised included the impact of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, on indigenous communities, the pending anti-conversion law in Arunachal Pradesh and land alienation and intimidation of Christian institutions in Assam.

‘Profound wound’

Expressing dismay over the Manipur crisis — now in its 30th month, with over 60,000 displaced and hundreds dead — the forum described the prolonged violence as “a profound wound on the social fabric of the nation.”

“The delay in resolving this impasse is not just a humanitarian tragedy but a collective moral failure,” said Rev. Dr. Jangkholam Haokip of Churachandpur. “Our communities cry out for justice, protection and a path to healing.”

The forum unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Manipur and central governments to protect the lands, properties and places of worship of internally displaced persons from encroachment, ensure their safe return and rehabilitation, and enhance relief measures as winter approaches.

It also resolved to form a dedicated task force to study the Manipur situation in depth and recommend “viable pathways toward a just and amicable settlement.”