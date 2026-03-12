MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 March 2026

BSF DIG convoy attacked in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, vehicle torched amid unrest

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections left two people dead on Tuesday

PTI Published 12.03.26, 04:31 PM
AI- generated image

AI- generated image

A vehicle, part of the convoy of a Border Security Force DIG, was set on fire and some personnel were injured in an attack by a group of people amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the deputy inspector general (DIG), along with other officials, was returning from a meeting in Tura town in the West Garo Hills district near the India-Bangladesh border, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DIG and the officials accompanying him suffered minor injuries in the incident. A Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle part of the convoy was burnt as it was left behind, the officials said.

Also Read

The BSF guards the India-Bangladesh border. It is deployed in Meghalaya as 443 km of the 4,096-km border passes through the state.

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections left two people dead on Tuesday.

Mobile internet services were suspended in five districts of the region on Wednesday. Curfew has been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts.

The government has postponed the April 10 polls in view of the violence.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Garo Hills Meghalaya
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No end to war in sight, Iran’s attacks on shipping, energy infrastructure send oil price past $100

With traffic in the Strait of Hormuz effectively stopped, the price of Brent crude oil rises another 9%, up some 38% over what it cost when the war started
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, with LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP KC Venugopal, and others, stages a protest in Parliament premises over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

PM is panicked because of Epstein and Adani case, he is not able to come inside the House

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT