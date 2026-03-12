BSF DIG convoy attacked in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, vehicle torched amid unrest

A vehicle, part of the convoy of a Border Security Force DIG, was set on fire and some personnel were injured in an attack by a group of people amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the deputy inspector general (DIG), along with other officials, was returning from a meeting in Tura town in the West Garo Hills district near the India-Bangladesh border, they said.

The DIG and the officials accompanying him suffered minor injuries in the incident. A Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle part of the convoy was burnt as it was left behind, the officials said.

The BSF guards the India-Bangladesh border. It is deployed in Meghalaya as 443 km of the 4,096-km border passes through the state.

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections left two people dead on Tuesday.

Mobile internet services were suspended in five districts of the region on Wednesday. Curfew has been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts.

The government has postponed the April 10 polls in view of the violence.

