No fresh violence in West Garo Hills, curfew extended for two days in Meghalaya

A day after the death of two persons in police firing during clashes between two groups in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, the situation remained calm but tense in the region on Wednesday, with the local administration extending curfew for two days, officials said.

The suspension of mobile internet services in the district will continue, while curfew will remain in force till midnight on Thursday, even though no fresh violence was reported in the region, they said.

"The situation remains calm but tense. Additional security forces, including the Army, have been deployed to prevent any fresh violence," one of the officials said.

Two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, prompting the government to impose curfew and call in the Army.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area during the nomination process for local council polls.

"Security has been strengthened in the region to maintain the law and order situation. Curfew has been extended till 12 am on March 13," District Deputy Commissioner V Aggarwal told PTI.

Five columns of the Army have been deployed in a bid to help the administration in West Garo Hills district, another official said.

Three Army columns have been stationed in Tura town, the divisional headquarters, while two others were deployed in Chibinang, where the two youths were killed in the police firing, he said.

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and additional state police forces have also been deployed at sensitive locations across the Garo Hills region, a district official said.

"No fresh violence was reported since Tuesday night. The situation in the affected areas of West Garo Hills remained under control. Regular patrolling is being carried out to ensure law and order," a senior police officer said.

The local administration is closely monitoring the situation and has warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace, he added.