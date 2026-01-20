Assam violence: Bodo and adivasi groups clash in Kokrajhar, internet suspended

Clashes allegedly broke out between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday after a mob violence incident a day earlier left one person dead. Authorities deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services to prevent further escalation, officials said.

According to a home department official, the violence stemmed from an incident on Monday night when a vehicle carrying three Bodos hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station. Following the incident, the three Bodos were allegedly beaten by neighbouring Adivasi villagers, their vehicle was set on fire, and one person died.

Tensions flared again on Tuesday as members of both communities blocked the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burned tyres and a few houses, and set ablaze a government office. The Karigaon police outpost was also attacked, the official said.

To contain the situation and prevent further deterioration of law and order, the Rapid Action Force was deployed in the area.

Apprehending that social media and internet platforms could be used to spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the home department ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services of all mobile service providers across the district until further orders.

However, voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period.