'Gulf countries don't support tolls in Strait', says Rubio as Iran, Oman stress need for coordiation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said there was zero support among Gulf countries for a Strait of Hormuz toll, adding that they also shared other serious concerns as he wrapped up his Middle East trip following the US-Iran interim deal.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman stressed the need for continued bilateral coordination on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi discussed recent regional developments, including maritime arrangements in the strait and temporary measures set for a 60-day period, a statement on Araghchi's Telegram account said.

The two sides also welcomed recent talks held in Muscat and agreed to continue diplomatic consultations and technical coordination on issues of mutual interest.