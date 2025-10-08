Assam rolls out Orunodoi 3.0 to benefit 38 lakh women with enhanced monthly aid

The Assam government on Tuesday launched Orunodoi 3.0, the upgraded version of its flagship anti-poverty scheme, aimed at benefiting 38 lakh women across the state.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurating the scheme in Guwahati, described it as a “journey of inclusion and empowerment” that has become a model for several states.

Sarma said the initiative, first launched in 2020 during his tenure as finance minister, had inspired Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna and West Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar schemes. “Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have also adopted the Orunodoi model. It is a matter of great pride that Assam is leading India’s movement to eradicate poverty,” he said.

The chief minister announced that 38 lakh families will receive ₹1,250 per month, along with an additional ₹250 subsidy for LPG purchases. The number of beneficiaries, he said, has steadily increased from 18 lakh in 2020 to 38 lakh in 2024, while the monthly aid has been enhanced from ₹830 to ₹1,250.

Sarma announced several upgrades under Orunodoi 3.0. From November, families with ration cards will receive pulses, salt and sugar at subsidised rates, while those submitting cooking gas documents will receive the additional ₹250 LPG benefit. “We also plan to provide edible oil at subsidised prices in the coming months,” he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks at the launch of the scheme at Khanapara on Tuesday. Sourced by The Telegraph

To improve grievance redressal, each development block will have an Orunodoi assistant to handle complaints, and a dedicated helpline number will soon be launched. In case of a beneficiary’s death, the family can request the inclusion of another eligible member.

Recalling the scheme’s origin, Sarma said it was launched in 2020 to help the poor during the Covid-19 crisis. Initially, 18 lakh beneficiaries received ₹830 monthly through direct bank transfers on the 10th of every month.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Sarma posted on X that Orunodoi 3 was “not just financial assistance, but a debt we are repaying to our mothers for their sacrifices.” He urged the Congress to “support rather than criticise” the initiative.

The chief minister also highlighted the government’s focus on welfare — citing free school admissions, bicycles and scooters for girls, and the Nijut Moina scheme supporting female education. He urged beneficiaries to keep their bank KYC

details updated to avoid payment delays.

The BJP-led government, in power since 2016, is expected to rely on welfare schemes like Orunodoi as a key electoral plank ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The scheme, the chief minister said, will cost the exchequer ₹5,000 crore annually, directly supporting poor families.