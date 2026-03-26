Gunfight erupts between Army; militants in Manipur, search operations underway

A gunfight erupted between the Indian Army and insurgents in Manipur's Bishnupur district, a police statement said on Thursday.

The gun-battle, which lasted for around 30 minutes, started after suspected Kuki militants opened fire at an Army post on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At approximately 11.40 pm on Wednesday, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire in the general area of Phouljang/Gothol, directing their fire towards an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai," the statement said.

"The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source, resulting in an exchange that lasted approximately 30 minutes," it said.

Following the gunfight, a combined search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF, police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), in the area where the firing took place and the adjoining hill areas.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and security forces will continue operations in the surrounding hill areas," it said, while urging civilians to refrain from spreading rumours.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.