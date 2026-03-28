New butterfly species found in Arunachal Pradesh, named after singer Zubeen Garg

A newly identified butterfly species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh has been named after Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, highlighting both the region's rich biodiversity and the enduring cultural legacy of the celebrated singer.

The species, scientifically classified as Euthalia (Limbusa) zubeengargi, was recorded from the Basar region of Leparada district in the northeastern state recently, officials said.

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The discovery was made by butterfly enthusiast and policeman Roshan Upadhaya, along with researcher Kalesh Sadasivan, during field studies in the forested landscapes of Basar.

The researchers later confirmed the species as previously undocumented and proposed the common name 'Basar Duke', linking it to the place of its discovery. The finding is being seen as both a scientific milestone and a tribute to the cultural influence of the late singer across Northeast India.

According to officials, the butterfly appears to be extremely rare. Despite extensive field surveys, only two individuals of the species were recorded, raising questions about whether the species is naturally scarce or simply difficult to observe within dense forest habitats.

The species inhabits semi-evergreen forest ecosystems at elevations of around 600-700 metres, where it is usually found in shaded understories. Observations indicate that the butterfly moves slowly through foliage and feeds primarily on tree sap while also drawing minerals from moist surfaces in the forest.

Morphologically, the butterfly is distinguished by its olive-brown wings marked with white patterns and a faint iridescent sheen.

Detailed examination of wing patterns and the unique anatomical characteristics of the male specimens helped researchers confirm that it represents a distinct species within the Euthalia genus.

Zubeen Garg, after whom the species has been named, was one of Northeast India's most influential musical figures. The celebrated Assamese singer died in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The naming of the butterfly after Garg reflects his deep cultural impact across the region.

Researchers said the gesture was intended to honour a figure whose music and artistic contributions helped shape the identity of Assam and the wider Northeast.

Interestingly, the butterfly discovery comes days after another newly identified plant species was also named in Garg's honour, underlining the growing trend of recognising regional icons in scientific nomenclature.

Scientists say such gestures not only celebrate cultural figures but also help draw public attention to the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayan region and the need for its conservation.

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