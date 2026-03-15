Amit Shah begins Assam visit, to unveil Rs 2,092 crore healthcare projects

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for health projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam on Sunday.

He will also address a convention of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in the afternoon.

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Shah had arrived on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Assam. This is his fourth visit to the northeastern state in four months.

On Saturday evening, he held closed-door meetings with senior BJP functionaries, including chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on poll-related issues, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shah will inaugurate the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Assam, and virtually launch cancer centres at Golaghat and Tinsukia, both under Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), constructed at a cost of Rs 135 crore each.

He will also virtually lay the foundation stone for super-speciality hospitals at Diphu Medical College and Hospital (Rs 220 crore), Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (Rs 310 crore), Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (Rs 284 crore).

He will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the Rs 218-crore Swasthya Bhawan in Guwahati and the Rs 115-crore Abhayapuri District Hospital.

In the afternoon, Shah will address the BJYM youth convention before concluding his visit to the state.

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