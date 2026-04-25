Army, BJP pay tribute to Operation Sarp Vinash hero who helped fight militancy in J&K

The army and senior BJP leaders on Friday paid tributes to a tribal Muslim man on his death, recognising his role in helping reverse militancy in Jammu in the early 2000s, ushering in nearly two decades of relative peace.

The death of Tahir Fazal Choudhary has revived memories of a time when local Muslim support, mainly from tribal Gujjars and Bakerwals, bolstered the forces — a stark contrast to recent years when such help has become scarce.

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Choudhary, 62, popularly called the hero of the Hill Kaka operation or Operation Sarp Vinash, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. Hundreds attended his funeral at Murrah village in Surankote in Poonch district.

Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps posted pictures of his funeral, showing senior officers and jawans shouldering his coffin and paying their final respects with salutes.

“With deep sorrow and immense gratitude, #IndianArmy bid a solemn farewell to Tahir Fazal, a valiant son of the soil who stood shoulder to shoulder with own troops during Op Sarpvinash in 2003. His daring spirit, unwavering courage and strong bond with the Indian Army remain a testament to his exceptional character. His indomitable valour will forever be etched in our hearts,” the army posted on X.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana said the nation “has lost a brave, fearless, and true son”.

“Tahir Fazal Chaudhary was not just an individual, but a symbol of service to the nation. He dedicated his entire life to the protection of the country and society,”

he said.

Operation Sarp Vinash was one of the most successful anti-militancy operations in Jammu. Dozens of militants were killed in April and May 2003, playing a key role in reversing militancy in the region.

A police veteran said local support was key to turning the tide against militancy in those years. “Dwindling collaboration now poses a major challenge to containing the recent resurgence,” he said.