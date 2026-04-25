ED probes foreign debit card use by Christian mission in rebel-hit areas

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it was probing the use of foreign debit cards by a global Christian mission to withdraw crores in some rebel-hit regions of the country.

The agency said in a statement that it conducted searches in multiple states on April 18-19 as part of the case registered under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. It, however, did not disclose the names of the cities that were raided.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 25 foreign debit cards, ₹40 lakh in cash, and some “incriminating” digital devices and documents were seized during the raid, the agency said. “The investigation is related to the activities associated with a movement known as ‘The Timothy Initiative’ (TTI) in India and persons connected with the movement,” it said.

The seized debit cards linked to Truist Bank of the US were brought into India and used for “repeated” cash withdrawals from ATMs across the country, it added.

The agency said it found some “unusual” and “suspicious” cash withdrawals amounting to ₹6.5 crore over the last few years using these cards in extremism-affected regions, including Dhamtari district and the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

The withdrawn cash was utilised to meet expenses connected with the activities of TTI in India, an organisation which is not registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Clicking on the TTI web portal leads to a message saying “Country Blocked. Access to this page is forbidden”.

The agency said the immigration officers recently intercepted a man named Micah Mark upon his arrival at the Bengaluru airport in pursuance of a look-out circular issued by the ED, and he was found to be carrying 24 foreign debit cards. It said the foreign debit cards were being used to withdraw cash in a planned manner, hinting at a possible involvement of organised networks.