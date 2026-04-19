Manipur ambush on Ukhrul highway kills two civilians, CM says NIA to probe attack

Two commuters, including a retired armyman, were killed on the spot on Saturday when unidentified gunmen suspected to be militants ambushed civilian vehicles on National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the police said.

The attack, which comes a day after chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh’s visit to the district as part of his peace outreach, took place around 2.30pm near T.M. Kasom village when suspected militants opened fire on five vehicles travelling along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

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“...Security forces rushed immediately to the site and launched search operations to nab those behind the attack. Adequate security forces have been deployed in the area and strategic locations to prevent further escalation of violence,” the police said in a statement.

Condemning the killing of “two innocent civilians”, the Manipur government said the victims were caught in a targeted militant attack.

Ukhrul is a Naga-majority district.

Khemchand said a case has been registered at Litan police station and assured that it would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. He had travelled along the Imphal-Ukhrul road on Friday during his maiden visit to the district.

The deceased were identified as S.W. Chinaoshang, 46, who retired from the Indian Army’s Naga Regiment, and Yaruingam Vashum, 42, both residents of Ukhrul district.

Chinaoshang hailed from Tashar village, while Vashum was from Kharasom village.

Two other civilians were injured in the attack.

Reports from Imphal said the vehicles were under security escort till Litan but came under attack after crossing the area.

An Ukhrul resident said at least six vehicles were caught in the ambush, carried out from a distance using sophisticated weapons at a location around 45km from Ukhrul town.

The incident comes amid heightened tension between the Kuki-Zo groups and Tangkhul Nagas in the district, with recent gunfights reported between armed groups from both sides.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, condemned the “dastardly ambush and killing of two Nagas along National Highway No. 202 carried out by Kuki militants”, an allegation denied by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC).

A Tangkhul Naga organisation earlier alleged that since the conflict escalated in early February, Kuki militants have been targeting civilians in areas such as Litan, Laho, Sinakeithei, Sikibung and Thawai.

Rejecting the allegation, the KZC said it “categorically and unequivocally” denies any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups.

“Based on ground-level understanding, the incident appears linked to tensions among certain factional groups rather than any Kuki-Zo group. It is deeply regrettable that, without proper verification or credible evidence, blame is hastily attributed to the Kuki-Zo community,” the council said.

The UNC considered the ambush as a direct challenge to the Naga people, and said that such “unprovoked bloodshed” cannot and will not be tolerated.

Khemchand and home minister Govindas Konthoujam are monitoring the situation, and a high-level meeting has reviewed security arrangements. Konthoujam appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel.

Manipur has witnessed a series of violent incidents in recent weeks. On April 7, two minors were killed in a bomb attack in Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, triggering protests in which three persons died in firing by security forces, leading to unrest across five valley districts. The case has been handed over to the NIA.

Fresh tensions flared in Thingungei area of Bishnupur district on April 14 after protests over the Tronglaobi incident led to clashes following unverified reports about the movement of “suspicious persons” allegedly carrying arms.