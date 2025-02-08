shop

Get your glow on this Valentine’s Day with Kama Ayurveda

Start your self-care routine now for a radiant glow on the day of love

Image courtesy: @kamaayurvedaindia/Instagram Self-care ritual kits from Kama Ayurveda

Want to glow and look your best this Valentine’s Day? Then, start your skincare ritual today itself. Kama Ayurveda has launched self-care products to nourish both your body and mind, making sure your skin radiates in front of your date. Here are two kits to help you prep for V-Day:

1. 10-Piece Bestseller Box: This is Kama Ayurveda’s head-to-toe wellness kit that includes products like Pure Rose Water, Bringadi Hair Treatment, and Rejuvenating & Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream, delivering ultimate care for skin, hair, and overall well-being

2. Rose Essential Gift Box: It is a great combination of Kama Ayurveda’s essentials, including Pure Rose Water, Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser, and Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream. This’ll help you achieve healthy and glowing skin

— My Kolkata Web Desk

