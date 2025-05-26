listen

Soulful songs to soak in on a rainy day in Kolkata

From vintage Bengali ballads to English classics, these five songs are perfect companions for a rainy day or night

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Rainy days have a way of stirring up emotions, and the right music can amplify that mood. Here's a list of five songs that beautifully capture the essence of a rainy day:

Baharon Phool Barsao – Mohammed Rafi

A timeless classic from the 1966 film Suraj, this song celebrates the arrival of a beloved amidst blooming flowers. Its romantic lyrics and soothing melody make it a perfect companion for a rainy afternoon.

Ogo Borsha Tumi Jhoro Na Go – Manna Dey

This soulful track captures the longing of lovers separated by distance. Manna Dey's emotive rendition, combined with poignant lyrics, evokes the deep emotions associated with monsoon memories.

Brishti Brishti Brishti E Kon Aparup Srishti – Lata Mangeshkar

From the movie Sonar Khancha, this song is an ode to the playful nature of rain. Lata Mangeshkar's enchanting voice brings to life the magic and romance that rain showers often inspire.

Rain – The Beatles

Released in 1966 as the B-side to Paperback Writer, this track showcases The Beatles's experimental phase with its psychedelic rock elements. The song delves into perceptions of rain, urging listeners to embrace the weather rather than complain about it.

I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

A cheerful tune from 1980, this song celebrates the joy and serenity that rainy nights bring. Its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics make it a delightful listen during a downpour.