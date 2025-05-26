Soulful songs to soak in on a rainy day in Kolkata
From vintage Bengali ballads to English classics, these five songs are perfect companions for a rainy day or night
Published 26.05.25, 03:50 PM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Rainy days have a way
of stirring up emotions, and the right music can amplify that mood. Here's a
list of five songs that beautifully capture the essence of a rainy day:
Baharon Phool Barsao –
Mohammed Rafi
A timeless classic
from the 1966 film Suraj, this song celebrates the arrival of a beloved
amidst blooming flowers. Its romantic lyrics and soothing melody make it a
perfect companion for a rainy afternoon.
Ogo Borsha Tumi Jhoro Na
Go – Manna Dey
This soulful track
captures the longing of lovers separated by distance. Manna Dey's emotive
rendition, combined with poignant lyrics, evokes the deep emotions associated
with monsoon memories.
Brishti Brishti Brishti E
Kon Aparup Srishti – Lata Mangeshkar
From the movie Sonar
Khancha, this song is an ode to the playful nature of rain. Lata Mangeshkar's
enchanting voice brings to life the magic and romance that rain showers often
inspire.
Rain – The Beatles
Released in 1966 as
the B-side to Paperback Writer, this track showcases The Beatles's
experimental phase with its psychedelic rock elements. The song delves into
perceptions of rain, urging listeners to embrace the weather rather than
complain about it.
I Love a Rainy Night –
Eddie Rabbitt
A cheerful tune from
1980, this song celebrates the joy and serenity that rainy nights bring. Its
upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics make it a delightful listen during a downpour.
