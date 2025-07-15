eat

Korean Comfort Comes to Kolkata with ‘Seoul Served’ at Tess, Hyatt Centric

Korean delights on offer at Tess till July 20, Sunday

Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

If you’ve been craving bold Korean flavours in the heart of Kolkata, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge has the answer. ‘Seoul Served’, a week-long Korean food festival at Tess, is dishing out homestyle comfort foods from July 12 to 20, bringing together soulful bites with sweet-spicy flair.

The menu spans both vegetarian and non-vegetarian favourites — from crispy Chicken Hot Wings, Seafood Udon Soup and Pork Bulgogi to street-style Mandu, Kimchi Fried Rice and silken Sweet & Crispy Fried Tofu.

With warm hospitality and eclectic fare, Seoul Served is the perfect stop for those curious about Korean cuisine or long-time fans.

Where: Tess, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

On till: Sunday, July 20, 11am–11pm

Price: ₹475+ taxes onwards

Call: 6292307592 / 6292307619

—My Kolkata Web Desk