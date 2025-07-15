Korean Comfort Comes to Kolkata with ‘Seoul Served’ at Tess, Hyatt Centric
Korean delights on offer at Tess till July 20, Sunday
Published 15.07.25, 06:14 PM
Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge
If you’ve been craving bold Korean flavours in the heart of
Kolkata, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge has the answer. ‘Seoul Served’, a
week-long Korean food festival at Tess, is dishing out homestyle comfort foods
from July 12 to 20, bringing together soulful bites with sweet-spicy flair.
The menu spans both vegetarian and non-vegetarian favourites
— from crispy Chicken Hot Wings, Seafood Udon Soup and Pork Bulgogi to
street-style Mandu, Kimchi Fried Rice and silken Sweet & Crispy Fried Tofu.
With warm hospitality and eclectic fare, Seoul Served is the
perfect stop for those curious about Korean cuisine or long-time fans.
Where: Tess, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge
On till: Sunday, July 20, 11am–11pm
Price: ₹475+ taxes onwards
Call: 6292307592 / 6292307619
—My Kolkata Web Desk
