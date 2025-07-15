attend

Here’s where to catch SANAM, King and Fossils in Kolkata

Book your spot for an epic night of music, memories and yaari at Nicco Park on August 2

Image courtesy: Yaari Jam

McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam is back in Kolkata — and it’s bigger than ever. Powered by TribeVibe Entertainment and BookMyShow, this high-energy music festival kicks off on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Nicco Park with a star-studded lineup that promises to set the stage on fire.

Headlining the evening is SANAM, India’s beloved pop-rock band behind viral hits like Lag Ja Gale and Itni Door. Joining them is King, the rapper-singer who dominated charts with Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle. Rounding off the lineup is Fossils, Kolkata’s legendary Bangla rock band known for their cult anthems.

Whether you're there for the music or the moments, this is a night you don’t want to miss.

What:McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam

When: Saturday, August 2

Where: Nicco Park

Tickets: On Book My Show

—My Kolkata Web Desk