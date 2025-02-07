shop

Ditch the clichés and gift something personal this Valentine’s Day

A customised lamp or these couples magnets are sure to set the mood right

Image courtesy: IGP & Ferns N Petals

Chocolates and roses are passé — they’ve been gifted far too often. This time, surprise your partner with something that's truly special on Valentine's Day. Give personalised gifts that reflect your favourite memories and the moments that make your relationship unique. If you’re on the lookout for such meaningful, customised presents, we have two great suggestions for you.

FNP personalized lamps: Ferns N Petals has become our go-to for last-minute gifting, and once again, they’ve delivered. Their personalised lamps glow in the shape of your name — making for a really thoughtful and unique present. Surprise your loved one with a lamp featuring both your names and watch their face light up with joy. At just ₹799, this heart-shaped glow lamp is worth every penny. Get it here.

IGP couples magnets: What if you got a bouquet of dark pink roses along with some pictures of your most precious moments together. IGP has a special luxurious looking gift for you, where you can add in the personal touches in the form of pictures which double up as magnets. Priced at just Rs 749 this bouquet is seriously one of a kind. Check it out here

—My Kolkata Web Desk