Ditch the clichés and gift something personal this Valentine’s Day
A customised lamp or these couples magnets are sure to set the mood right
Published 07.02.25, 09:28 AM
Image courtesy: IGP & Ferns N Petals
Chocolates and roses are passé — they’ve been gifted far too
often. This time, surprise your partner with something that's truly special on
Valentine's Day. Give personalised gifts that reflect your favourite memories
and the moments that make your relationship unique. If you’re on the lookout
for such meaningful, customised presents, we have two great suggestions for
you.
FNP personalized lamps: Ferns N Petals has become our
go-to for last-minute gifting, and once again, they’ve delivered. Their
personalised lamps glow in the shape of your name — making for a really
thoughtful and unique present. Surprise your loved one with a lamp featuring both
your names and watch their face light up with joy. At just ₹799, this
heart-shaped glow lamp is worth every penny. Get it here.
IGP couples magnets: What if you got a bouquet of
dark pink roses along with some pictures of your most precious moments
together. IGP has a special luxurious looking gift for you, where you can add
in the personal touches in the form of pictures which double up as magnets. Priced
at just Rs 749 this bouquet is seriously one of a kind. Check it out here
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?