Free HPV vaccination and consultation at CMRI Kolkata
Timely vaccination may offer up to 90% protection against HPV-induced cancers, say doctors
Published 16.07.25, 07:56 PM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
CMRI Kolkata has launched an HPV vaccination clinic that
offers free jabs and consultation to girls and young women aged nine to 26 in a
move aimed to combat cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in Indian
women.
CMRI aims to provide access to medical facilities, raise
awareness, and encourage early protection from the virus through timely
vaccination, especially among underserved groups.
Timely vaccination may offer up to 90% protection against
HPV-induced cancers, say doctors.
Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya says, “It’s better to prevent than
to cure — this vaccine can save lives.”
What: Free HPV vaccination & gynecologist
consultation
Where: CMRI Kolkata
When: Wednesdays & Thursdays, 1–4 PM
Who: Girls and young women aged
9–26
—My Kolkata Web Desk
