Free HPV vaccination and consultation at CMRI Kolkata

Timely vaccination may offer up to 90% protection against HPV-induced cancers, say doctors

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

CMRI Kolkata has launched an HPV vaccination clinic that offers free jabs and consultation to girls and young women aged nine to 26 in a move aimed to combat cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in Indian women.

CMRI aims to provide access to medical facilities, raise awareness, and encourage early protection from the virus through timely vaccination, especially among underserved groups.

Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya says, “It’s better to prevent than to cure — this vaccine can save lives.”

What: Free HPV vaccination & gynecologist consultation

Where: CMRI Kolkata

When: Wednesdays & Thursdays, 1–4 PM

Who: Girls and young women aged 9–26

—My Kolkata Web Desk