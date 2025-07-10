Fresh Flavours, New Menus: 3 Kolkata Restaurants That Just Got a Seasonal Makeover
New menus on the cards this July at these spots in town. Head over now
Published 10.07.25, 02:42 PM
Image courtesy: Miss Ginko, Bonne Femme, Fabbrica Originale
From sun-kissed mango delights to comforting fusion plates
and Italian summer bites, these Kolkata restaurants are turning up the heat
with newly launched menus. Here’s where to head this July for a fresh
gastronomic affair.
A taste of Italian summer at Fabbrica Originale, Park
Street
What to expect:
An Italian summer on a plate — think crisp Crostini Zucchini with creamy
stracciatella and mint, rustic Focaccia Barese with cherry tomatoes, and
indulgent Pizza Piemonte dressed in black truffle cream. Pasta lovers can
savour Rigatoni Norma, while vegans can end on a basil-twisted Strawberry
Sorbet.
Sip this: Limoncello Spritz, Berry Sour, or a
Watermelon Smash that practically spells summer.
On till: June 30, 2025
Where: 18A, Park Street
Timings: 12pm – 11:30pm
Price for two: Rs 2,500
The Golden Harvest at Miss Ginko, Ballygunge
What to expect:
A mango-drenched Asian affair that’s as bold as it is balanced. Small
plates like Golden Fried Prawn with mango salsa and Buta Yaki skewers in miso
mango glaze set the tone. Sushi gets tropical with rolls like Crimson Wave and
Harvest of the Sea. Mains include Thai Mango Curry Bowls and Mango-Guac-topped
Garlic Pasta.
Save room for: Mango cheesecake, mango sago, and even
a mango lava bao.
On till: July
Where: 3rd Floor, Citi Mart, Rashbehari Avenue
Timings: 12pm – 11pm
Price for two: Rs 1,500
Artisanal comfort with a global twist at Bonne Femme,
Ballygunge
What to expect:
Homey meets haute in this eclectic new menu. Start with a Bell Pepper Roast
or dig into a Chicken Baked Rosogolla (yes, really). Mutton fans will love the
Champaran Nihari, while the Tandoori Prawn Varuval adds south Indian spice to
seafood. Finish with a Double Chocolate Soufflé or Biscoff Toast & Ice
Cream.
Drink this: Daab Cold Brew or the punchy Goa Mania
with guava and chilli.
Where: 139A, Rashbehari Avenue
Timings: 12pm – 10:30pm
Price for two: Rs 1,000
Call: 6292285161
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?