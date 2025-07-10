eat

Fresh Flavours, New Menus: 3 Kolkata Restaurants That Just Got a Seasonal Makeover

New menus on the cards this July at these spots in town. Head over now

Image courtesy: Miss Ginko, Bonne Femme, Fabbrica Originale

From sun-kissed mango delights to comforting fusion plates and Italian summer bites, these Kolkata restaurants are turning up the heat with newly launched menus. Here’s where to head this July for a fresh gastronomic affair.

A taste of Italian summer at Fabbrica Originale, Park Street

What to expect: An Italian summer on a plate — think crisp Crostini Zucchini with creamy stracciatella and mint, rustic Focaccia Barese with cherry tomatoes, and indulgent Pizza Piemonte dressed in black truffle cream. Pasta lovers can savour Rigatoni Norma, while vegans can end on a basil-twisted Strawberry Sorbet.

Sip this: Limoncello Spritz, Berry Sour, or a Watermelon Smash that practically spells summer.

On till: June 30, 2025

Where: 18A, Park Street

Timings: 12pm – 11:30pm

Price for two: Rs 2,500

The Golden Harvest at Miss Ginko, Ballygunge

What to expect: A mango-drenched Asian affair that’s as bold as it is balanced. Small plates like Golden Fried Prawn with mango salsa and Buta Yaki skewers in miso mango glaze set the tone. Sushi gets tropical with rolls like Crimson Wave and Harvest of the Sea. Mains include Thai Mango Curry Bowls and Mango-Guac-topped Garlic Pasta.

Save room for: Mango cheesecake, mango sago, and even a mango lava bao.

On till: July

Where: 3rd Floor, Citi Mart, Rashbehari Avenue

Timings: 12pm – 11pm

Price for two: Rs 1,500

Artisanal comfort with a global twist at Bonne Femme, Ballygunge

What to expect: Homey meets haute in this eclectic new menu. Start with a Bell Pepper Roast or dig into a Chicken Baked Rosogolla (yes, really). Mutton fans will love the Champaran Nihari, while the Tandoori Prawn Varuval adds south Indian spice to seafood. Finish with a Double Chocolate Soufflé or Biscoff Toast & Ice Cream.

Drink this: Daab Cold Brew or the punchy Goa Mania with guava and chilli.

Where: 139A, Rashbehari Avenue

Timings: 12pm – 10:30pm

Price for two: Rs 1,000

Call: 6292285161

—My Kolkata Web Desk