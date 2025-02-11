shop

Make your Valentine’s Day sweeter with a ‘bear-y’ special treat

Kookie Jar’s Love Teddy cake on a date night — romance never tasted this good

Image courtesy: @kookiejarkolkata/Instagram Kookie Jar’s Valentine’s Day special cake

It’s that time of the year when Ishq Wala Love becomes the only anthem, right? With Valentine’s Day knocking on the door, it is mauka and dastoor to channel your inner romantic — classic Raj and Simran style — and gear up for some heartfelt surprises. And what’s a Valentine’s Day surprise without a chocolate cake? So, delay not and surprise your bae with Kookie Jar’s adorable cake — Love Teddy. A decadent delight, the cake rich and perfectly chocolaty, and pairs with both vanilla ice cream and wine.

My Kolkata says, plan a date night at home and grab the “Bear-y Sweet Love” along with a bunch of red roses (classic move, never fails to charm) and a bottle of red wine. Place the cake on a table and sprinkle a few rose petals. Put a few scented candles, put the mood lighting on, and place the bunch of roses next to the cake, along with two glasses of wine. Play Yeh Tumhari Meri Baatein Bus Yoon Hi Chalti Rahey from Rock On!! and enjoy a magical V-Day.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: How couples romance in Kolkata: A few cross-generational love stories