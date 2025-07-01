Drop in at these food festivals in Kolkata this July
Dim sums, biryani and more: indulge in these food festivals around the city
Published 01.07.25, 02:17 PM
Craving for good food and a fun time? Restaurants and cafes
in Kolkata are hosting curated food festivals this month. Check out what’s in
store.
Pan Asian Food Festival at Shanghai Flavours of China Town
Shanghai Flavours of China Town is hosting a pan-Asian food festival across its
12 outlets in Kolkata. The festival only menu is offering about 30 vegetarian
and non-vegetarian items like Crimson Noodles, Sambal Prawns and more with 10
new dishes.
Last date: July 15
Special monsoon menu at Manthan Songhai
Celebrating the flavours of monsoon Manthan Songhai, the heritage
bar-cum-restaurant is hosting a month-long food festival. The menu features
their signature dishes like Bamboo Chicken, Chicken Lat Mai Kai, Songhai
Special Chicken, Pepper Chicken and more.
Last date: July 31
Address: 3 Waterloo Street, Kolkata: 700069
Dim Sum Festival at The Yellow Turtle
Indulge in an array of dim sums like Chilli Coriander Avocado Dimsum,
Seafood Dim Sum, Five Spice Pork wrapped pakchoy and more at The Yellow
Turtle’s Dim Sum Festival.
Last date: July 31
Address: P- 596, Golpark, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Hindustan Park,
Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700029
— Jaismita Alexander
