eat

Drop in at these food festivals in Kolkata this July

Dim sums, biryani and more: indulge in these food festivals around the city

Craving for good food and a fun time? Restaurants and cafes in Kolkata are hosting curated food festivals this month. Check out what’s in store.

Pan Asian Food Festival at Shanghai Flavours of China Town

Shanghai Flavours of China Town is hosting a pan-Asian food festival across its 12 outlets in Kolkata. The festival only menu is offering about 30 vegetarian and non-vegetarian items like Crimson Noodles, Sambal Prawns and more with 10 new dishes. Last date: July 15

Special monsoon menu at Manthan Songhai

Celebrating the flavours of monsoon Manthan Songhai, the heritage bar-cum-restaurant is hosting a month-long food festival. The menu features their signature dishes like Bamboo Chicken, Chicken Lat Mai Kai, Songhai Special Chicken, Pepper Chicken and more.

Last date: July 31

Address: 3 Waterloo Street, Kolkata: 700069

Dim Sum Festival at The Yellow Turtle Indulge in an array of dim sums like Chilli Coriander Avocado Dimsum, Seafood Dim Sum, Five Spice Pork wrapped pakchoy and more at The Yellow Turtle’s Dim Sum Festival.

Last date: July 31

Address: P- 596, Golpark, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Hindustan Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700029

— Jaismita Alexander