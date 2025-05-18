visit

KCC Café unveils Summer Special Menu with seasonal vegetarian delights

Cool off with refreshing, globally-inspired dishes made from local summer produce

Image courtesy: KCC

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is the place to be this summer for art lovers and foodies. While you are at KCC, stop for some refreshments at the KCC Café, which has introduced a new Summer Special Menu that highlights seasonal ingredients and light, flavourful vegetarian fare.

The à la carte menu features the citrusy Rickey Gondhoraj Soda and the Asian Mango Noodles Salad — a tangy, chilled noodle dish tossed with ripe mango and Asian spices. The Pineapple Upside Down Blinis offer a playful twist on the classic dessert, layered over soft, savoury pancakes.

For mains, the Al-Funghi Risotto with Edamame delivers a creamy, umami-rich dish balanced with tender soybeans, while the Braised Cottage Cheese Steak is paired with a zesty Mango Chimichurri Sauce. Dessert comes in the form of a Berry Compote Tart, with blueberry and cranberry atop a cracked wheat base for a crunchy, fruity finish.

More Details

What: Summer Special Menu

When: Ongoing, 11am-7pm everyday

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

—My Kolkata Web Desk