attend

Tantra Theme Nights: The Shaadi Where No One Gets Married

This Friday, skip the mandap and hit the dance floor at Tantra’s wildest theme night yet!

Image courtesy: Tantra

If you’ve ever wanted the thrill of a big fat Indian wedding without the emotional baggage or the actual marriage, Tantra at The Park, Kolkata, has just the plan for you. This Friday, July 11, the iconic nightclub is turning into a full-blown shaadi set for “Jab We Meet… the shaadi where no one gets married.”

Expect live dhol, a grand entry, flower showers, and a whole lot of filmy flair. The vibe is pure Bollywood — high energy, high drama, and a baraat-style bash without the bandhan.

Dress code? Ethnic. Think lehengas, bandhgalas, saris, and sherwanis. Arrive early for complimentary alcohol shots and dance your heart out to desi beats all night.

This isn’t just a party — it’s a full-blown celebration of chaos, colour, and culture. Come for the dhol, stay for the dance drama.

What: Jab We Met the Shaadi where no one gets marries

When: Friday, July 11

Where: Tantra, The Park

—My Kolkata Web Desk