Published 02.01.25, 11:21 AM
Image courtesy: @amitav_ghosh1/Instagram
Amitav Ghosh has a special announcement for his
readers on New Year. The celebrated author’s new book, Wild Fictions: Essays,
is slated to be published in January in India. Published by Harper Collins
India, the book will be officially released in India at New Delhi’s India
International Center, New Delhi on Jan 14.
The author has further shared, “I will also be
doing book signings and events for the book in the following cities: Mumbai: at
the Royal Opera House (with @raghukarnad) on Jan 16. Bengaluru: at the IIC
(with Julia Wheeler) on Jan 20.
Kolkata: KALAM Club, Jan 23. All welcome; please
come. There will be signings after all the events.”
Bibliophiles in these cities, don’t miss the chance
to grab a signed copy for your personal library!
—- Pooja Mitra
