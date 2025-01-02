read

Amitav Ghosh has a special announcement for his readers on New Year. The celebrated author’s new book, Wild Fictions: Essays, is slated to be published in January in India. Published by Harper Collins India, the book will be officially released in India at New Delhi’s India International Center, New Delhi on Jan 14.

The author has further shared, “I will also be doing book signings and events for the book in the following cities: Mumbai: at the Royal Opera House (with @raghukarnad) on Jan 16. Bengaluru: at the IIC (with Julia Wheeler) on Jan 20.

Kolkata: KALAM Club, Jan 23. All welcome; please come. There will be signings after all the events.”

