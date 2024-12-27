move

Ice bath on Christmas? Only Ronaldo can do this!

The football legend’s daring Christmas recovery session in Finland is fitness inspiration at its best

Image courtesy: @cristiano/Instagram

While many of us were indulging in festive feasts this holiday season, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was setting the internet ablaze with his extraordinary fitness feat. A viral video shows Ronaldo, bare-chested and smiling — stepping into an ice bath in Finland's Lapland region, where temperatures were -20 degrees Celsius. Surrounded by snow and freezing winds, the footballer looked completely at ease, as if taking a relaxing dip in a pool.

Ronaldo’s daring recovery routine during his Christmas getaway not only grabbed headlines but also showcased his incredible resilience and commitment. At 39, he continues to perform at the highest level, scoring goals for his club Al-Nassr and representing Portugal on the international stage. As we step into the New Year, channel your inner Ronaldo and add fitness goals — because if he can brave -20 degrees, what’s stopping you from taking that first step?

–Debrup Chaudhuri

