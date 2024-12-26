Do you want to take the Snow Angel Challenge like Shilpa Shetty?
The Bollywood beauty dropped one during her winter vacation in Lapland
Published 26.12.24, 11:17 AM
Shilpa Shetty in Lapland
Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty/Instagram
“Life can throw
you from hot to cold in a heartbeat—just like this! ”, wrote Shilpa Shetty, dropping an icy challenge on social media. The
Bollywood actress, who is currently holidaying with her family in Lapland in
Finland, has taken the Snow Angel Challenge, where she has gone out amidst snow
in freezing temperature and tried an Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
snow swim. While Shilpa aced it, it looked too-cold-to-step-out, sitting here
in Kolkata’s “warm” winters. If you are someone who loves a good dare and are
visiting a winterland wonderland where it snows, give this a try. This
challenge also has an elder sibling — the ice bucket challenge — that keeps
coming back in vogue. If not a swim in the ice, perhaps an ice bucket
challenge? What say?
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?