Do you want to take the Snow Angel Challenge like Shilpa Shetty?

The Bollywood beauty dropped one during her winter vacation in Lapland

Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty/Instagram Shilpa Shetty in Lapland

“Life can throw you from hot to cold in a heartbeat—just like this! ”, wrote Shilpa Shetty, dropping an icy challenge on social media. The Bollywood actress, who is currently holidaying with her family in Lapland in Finland, has taken the Snow Angel Challenge, where she has gone out amidst snow in freezing temperature and tried an Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind snow swim. While Shilpa aced it, it looked too-cold-to-step-out, sitting here in Kolkata’s “warm” winters. If you are someone who loves a good dare and are visiting a winterland wonderland where it snows, give this a try. This challenge also has an elder sibling — the ice bucket challenge — that keeps coming back in vogue. If not a swim in the ice, perhaps an ice bucket challenge? What say?

— Pooja Mitra