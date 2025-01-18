attend

Celebrate Tintin’s birthday with a special quiz and meal at this Kolkata cafe

Tintin & The Brussels Club has a special menu, cake cutting, and a quiz planned to celebrate the occasion

Image courtesy: Tintin & The Brussels Club

Remember what an adventurous journey it was reading the Tintin comics? If you are a big Tintin buff, you are sure to have had some celebration planned for the forever young Belgian detective’s birthday on January 10. To keep the celebrations going, a Tintin-themed cafe in south Kolkata has organised an evening of all things Tintin. Tintin & the Brussels Club in Lake Terrace is Kolkata’s only restaurant themed after the comic-book detective and they are celebrating his 96th birthday this weekend.

There will be a special menu featuring dishes like Belgian Waffle Sandwich, Haddock Special Prawn Tart, Calculus Special Orange Ginger Fish, Thomson and Thompson Pomegranate Pork, and more, along with a Tintin Special mocktail and desserts. There will be a special cake cutting as well, but the highlight of the evening is a quiz, which will be all about the sleuth.

Come celebrate all things Tintin on Saturday, and take part in the quiz to establish yourself as the one true Tintin super fan.

What: Tintin’s 96th birthday celebration

When: Saturday, January 18, 7pm onwards

Where: Tintin & The Brussels Club

Contact: 8697289012, 033-46024597

—Debrup Chaudhuri

