Enjoy a culinary rendezvous with Karen Anand and chef Shaun Kenworthy

The duo will talk about their journey from the UK to India, their love for food and give expert insights too

Image courtesy: @chefshaunkenworthy/Instagram, @karen_anand/Instagram & @glenburnpenthouse/Instagram Chef Shaun Kenworthy & Karen Anand

Haven't decided what to do this weekend? Join eminent food writer Karen Anand and chef Shaun Kenworthy at the Glenburn Penthouse. The duo will share their journey from the UK to India, driven by love and a lifelong passion for food. Get exclusive culinary insights, hear their incredible experiences and watch Karen Anand cook up a storm in a live session too. She’ll be preparing two exquisite dishes using her new range of sauces, jams, and dressings from her label, KA Gourmet. Plus, don’t miss the chance to learn how she turned her passion into a successful business.

Pocket pinch: Rs 900 (Refreshments included)

For bookings, call: +91 98302 57050 Address: Kanak Towers, 7A, Russel St, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700071

