attend

One of Asia’s best restaurants, Comorin, is coming to Kolkata!

Featured in Asia’s 50 Best restaurants and India’s 30 Best Bars, the Gurgaon eatery is hosting a pop-up at Conversation Room

Image courtesy: @conversationroom_/Instagram Don’t miss the Comorin X Conversation Room collab in Kolkata for Holi

The very popular Gurugram restobar, Comorin, is coming to Kolkata! Helmed by award-winning chef Manish Mehrotra — the culinary mind behind celebrated restaurant Indian Accent — Comorin featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and India’s 30 Best Bars lists. They will be at the Conversation Room in Chowringhee for a pre-Holi dine-in experience, only for one night. The menu will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, as well as à la carte cocktails.

Here are a few things you can expect to feast on:

Nimbu Masala Avocado, Banarasi Aloo Papad

Sweet Corn Khichdi, Sem Ka Beej, Khakra

Badam Kathal Ki Nihari, Moti Roti

Haleem, Bakarkhani, Crispy Onion

Green Chilli Prawns, Mizoram Puff Rice,

Champaran Mutton, Oley Ki Chutney, Sattu Paratha

The dessert menu includes Honeycomb; Salted Chikki Kulfi, and the Kolkata street food inspired Cheeni Malai Toast.

When: March 7, 7PM onwards

Where: Conversation Room, Ground Floor, Edward Court, Unit No 11, 1, 55, Chowringee Rd, Kolkata

Pocket pinch: Rs. 2,500

RSVP: Call 9147111609

Check their website here to know more about Comorin.