One of Asia’s best restaurants, Comorin, is coming to Kolkata!
Featured in Asia’s 50 Best restaurants and India’s 30 Best Bars, the Gurgaon eatery is hosting a pop-up at Conversation Room
Published 10.03.25, 05:12 PM
Don’t miss the Comorin X Conversation Room collab in Kolkata for Holi
Image courtesy: @conversationroom_/Instagram
The very popular Gurugram restobar, Comorin, is coming to Kolkata! Helmed by award-winning chef Manish Mehrotra — the culinary mind behind celebrated restaurant Indian Accent — Comorin featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and India’s 30 Best Bars lists. They will be at the Conversation Room in Chowringhee for a pre-Holi dine-in experience, only for one night. The menu will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, as well as à la carte cocktails.
Here are a few things you can expect to feast on:
- Nimbu Masala Avocado, Banarasi Aloo Papad
- Sweet Corn Khichdi, Sem Ka Beej, Khakra
- Badam Kathal Ki Nihari, Moti Roti
- Haleem, Bakarkhani, Crispy Onion
- Green Chilli Prawns, Mizoram Puff Rice,
- Champaran Mutton, Oley Ki Chutney, Sattu Paratha
The dessert menu includes Honeycomb; Salted Chikki Kulfi, and the Kolkata street food inspired Cheeni Malai Toast.
When: March 7, 7PM onwards
Where: Conversation Room, Ground Floor, Edward Court, Unit No 11, 1, 55, Chowringee Rd, Kolkata
Pocket pinch: Rs. 2,500
RSVP: Call 9147111609
Check their website here to know more about Comorin.
