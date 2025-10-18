Tollygunge Kali Puja pandal champions inclusivity with Braille-etched illustrations

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Tollygunge Chatra Sangha, south Kolkata’s 63-year-old Kali Puja committee, has embraced the theme Alo (light) in 2025, inviting visitors to rethink how light is experienced in both physical and emotional forms. The pandal merges artistry with empathy for the visually impaired.

2 6

At the heart of this initiative is a tribute to the visually impaired and their distinctive ways of connecting with the world. The pandal explores how light goes beyond sight, encouraging visitors to understand perception through touch, emotion and sound. One side of the structure is brightly lit, while the other side carries its reflection, creating a symbolic dialogue between visibility and awareness.

3 6

The concept has been thoughtfully envisioned by artist Bibhas Mukherjee, who challenges conventional ideas about vision and ability. Mukherjee believes that blindness does not make a person any lesser than those with vision — it simply shapes a different way of experiencing life. His artistic language transforms the space into an emotional journey rather than just a visual display, prompting viewers to pause and reflect.

4 6

One of the most unique features of the pandal is its inclusion of tactile artwork. Paintings and illustrations across the structure have been overlaid with Braille, allowing visually impaired visitors to feel and interpret the art directly. This rare and progressive gesture prioritises accessibility in a public celebration, making the pandal a welcoming space for all.

5 6

The pandal also carries subtle references to figures such as Louis Braille and Helen Keller, who reshaped global understanding of blindness and communication. The theme blends light, reflection and touch to offer a sensory experience that speaks to every visitor.

6 6

As Kolkata glows during Kali Puja, Tollygunge Chatra Sangha’s pandal stands out for its sensitivity and innovation. It reminds the city that the truest form of light is not always visible — sometimes, it is felt through inclusion, dignity and understanding. This celebration of Alo proves that festivals can inspire deeper conversations around inclusivity.