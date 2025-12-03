Sri Lanka’s flood disaster deepens with 465 dead, authorities warn of $7 billion damage

1 4 In this image posted on Dec. 3, 2025, Indian Navy distributes relief material brought by INS Vikrant in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Sri Lanka is confronting one of its worst disasters in recent years, with the total economic loss from Cyclone Ditwah estimated at USD 6–7 billion, nearly 3–5 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The estimate comes as authorities continue to assess the scale of damage across all 25 districts.

“At least 465 people died so far, and 366 remain missing,” officials said, underscoring the strain on relief and recovery systems as flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse cut off access to several regions.

2 4 In this image posted on Dec. 3, 2025, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team during the ongoing search operations, in Badulla, Sri Lanka. The team recovered a deceased person from compacted debris. (PTI)

“Given that all 25 districts are affected, we estimate the cost would be USD 6-7 billion,” Prabath Chandrakirthi, Commissioner General of Essential Services, told reporters.

Over 1.4 million people have been affected, and more than 233,000 are sheltering in 1,441 relief centres.

Chandrakirthi said the scale of devastation has exposed gaps in disaster-related procedures.

3 4 Rescuers move people to safety in a submerged area of Colombo, Sri Lanka following flooding, on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP/PTI)

“For example, under current laws, death certificates can only be issued after six months. We have to bring in new laws to reduce this period,” he said.

With landslides damaging vegetable-growing regions in the central hills, the government has temporarily allowed the import of frozen vegetables.

Kandy has reported the highest number of deaths at 118, followed by Nuwara Eliya with 89 and Badulla with 83.

4 4 A military vehicle carries flood victims through a submerged area to safety in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Chandrakirthi also announced an increase in the house-cleaning allowance for affected families, from LKR 10,000 to LKR 25,000, which will now be disbursed without ownership verification.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, 783 homes have been destroyed and 31,417 partially damaged. Telecommunications authorities said disrupted services are expected to be restored by Thursday.

Over 4,000 communication towers went offline; about 2,800 have been brought back online.

India has dispatched a mobile field hospital and over 70 medical personnel to strengthen on-ground response efforts.

The Indian mission said this is part of ongoing humanitarian assistance following the catastrophic floods and landslides since November 16.

The Indian High Commission said India has sent a “rapidly deployable field hospital” along with 73 medical personnel.

An Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transported the facility and crew from Agra to Colombo on Tuesday evening.

IAF Mi-17 helicopters have been operating in affected zones, airlifting over eight tonnes of relief material and evacuating 65 people, including foreign nationals, critically ill patients and a pregnant woman.

