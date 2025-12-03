170 Years of Faith, Learning and Empowerment of Women- CGHS Hosts Annual Concert 2025

Calcutta Girls High School
Calcutta Girls High School marked the completion of its 170 years of faithful service to The Almighty and to society with its Annual Concert, “ The Benediction” — a tribute to empowering numerous generations of women.
The school reached a remarkable milestone as it celebrated 170 glorious years of academic excellence and the empowerment of the girl child with a grand cultural evening at Princep Memorial Ground, Kolkata. The celebration mirrored the institution's constant commitment and dedicated service to building a strong society with the aid of confident and socially responsible young women through the meaningful and holistic education provided by the school.
The occasion was graced by distinguished personalities including Reverend Bishop Dr. C. Selvin, Chairman, Calcutta Girls High School; Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha);Swarna Kamal Saha, Hon’ble Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly; Sandipan Saha, Member-Mayor in Council for Education and IT and a Councillor for Ward 58 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Mr. Priobroto Roy DCP South Division, and Imran Zaki, Hon’ble Secretary, St. Stephen’s School. Along with all dignitaries, the presence of Basanti Biswas, Principal & Secretary of Calcutta Girls High School, enhanced the glorious nature of the occasion.
The programme was initiated with an impressive dance presentation, symbolising grace, courage and beauty. This was followed by a brief address focusing on the institution’s legacy of nurturing empowered and respectable young women of might and significance.
The cultural highlight of the evening was the Dance Drama, “The Benediction”, a tribute to the remarkable and exemplary women who have inspired the school and the society across generations. The audience showered accolades on the performance for its moving storytelling and strong message of fortitude, empowerment and leadership.
Reflecting the spirit of the occasion, Principal and Secretary, Basanti Biswas shared, “As we celebrate 170 years of Calcutta Girls’ High School, we honour not just our rich legacy but the countless young women whose journeys began within these walls.
Our commitment has always been to nurture minds, strengthen values, and empower every girl to rise with confidence, compassion, and purpose. Today’s celebration is a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a promise to the future.”
The event also included soulful concluding presentations. After the closing song, the evening ended with the National Anthem, sung collectively, to symbolise unity, pride and the school’s everlasting values.
The dignitaries applauded the school’s unwavering dedication to holistic education and its inimitable efforts in shaping generations of empowered women for nearly two centuries. They also appreciated the students for delivering a thoughtful cultural production that embodied strength, dignity, compassion and leadership.
The grand event came to a close with a message that echoed that when education is gifted to a girl child, societal progress is enhanced and ensured.
