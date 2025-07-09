Kolkata spaces to explore for a tryst with all things art

1 8 Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

From a building decorated with discarded remnants of old houses to a facility that boasts paintings by icons like Van Gogh and Jamini Roy, Kolkata is home to art galleries that offer a window into the world of emotional expression and imagination — with nods to the city’s cultural heritage.

If you are drawn towards brush strokes, sculptures and all things art, visit these art galleries in Kolkata.

CIMA

2 8 Amit Datta

A contemporary space for Italian modern art, the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), established in 1993, plays a key role in fostering creative excellence.

Situated in Ballygunge’s Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, CIMA aims to provide a platform for artists from suburban and rural areas.

Drawing inspiration from leading art galleries and museums in London and New York, CIMA has curated nearly 200 exhibitions so far.

With over 11,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art gallery space in Calcutta, the centre holds interactions and frequent seminars by scholars, artists, directors and performers.

Fans of aesthetic fashion must not miss CIMA’s annual pre-Druga Puja lifestyle exhibition.

Location: 2ND FLOOR, SUNNY TOWERS, 43, Ashutosh Chowdhury Ave, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Opening hours: 11am–7pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 3pm to 7pm (Monday)

TRI Art and Cul

3 8 Soumyajit Dey

Located on Hazra Road, TRI Art and Culture has opened its doors in a residential building nearing its 85th year, now transformed into a multidisciplinary haven for community engagement.

Its distinctive triangular architecture inspires its name and vision. TRI brings together artists from different walks of life and reinforces the idea that art is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Opened in 2024, TRI retains the characteristics of the home it once was.

In line with its belief that art is for everyone, TRI offers free entry.

Location: 53/2/2, Hazra Rd, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Timing: Open everyday from 10am to 5pm except Monday

The Currency Building

4 8 Amit Datta

An early 19th-century building located in the B.B.D. Bagh (Dalhousie Square) central business district of Kolkata, The Currency Building is a three-storey Italian structure that offers a unique glimpse into Kolkata’s heritage, art and culture.

While the first floor displays six different genres of artworks, the second floor focuses on the Shantiniketan style of art. Works by famed artists Sakti Burman, Haren Das, Nemai Ghosh are also showcased in the gallery.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengal Art Gallery named Ghare Bahire – The World, the Home and Beyond in The Currency Building. The Bengal Art Gallery features 700 artworks spanning over two centuries and also pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

Location: H9C2+64F, RN Mukherjee Rd, Lal Bazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001

Timing: Open everyday from 10am to 5pm except Monday

Chitrakoot Art gallery

5 8 Soumyajit Dey

One of the oldest commercial galleries in Kolkata, Chitrakoot Art gallery, located in Gariahat, is dedicated to showcasing a vast collection of paintings and sculptures created by renowned artists.

Established in 1984, the gallery has aided many artists to establish a strong foundation in the industry.

Offering art of different genres like contemporary, abstract and impressionist, the facility boasts rare paintings of renowned artists like Bikash Bhattacharjee, Jogen Choudhary and Ganesh Payne.

Location: 55, Gariahat Road, Presidency Court, Kolkata-700019 Landmark - Axis Bank, West Bengal 700019

Timing: Open everyday from 12pm to 8pm

Kolkata Centre for CreativSoumyajit

6 8 Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) offers a space for artists of all kinds to showcase their talents.

Founded in 2018 to promote artistic creativity and freedom, the five-storey art house off the EM Bypass hosts art exhibitions and craft shows regularly.

The 70,000 square-foot building designed by Pinakin Patel also houses a walk-in art library, cafe, and lifestyle store.

Location: Dipak Road, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Anandapur, Adarsha Nagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

Timing: 11am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday)

Studio Bari

7 8 Amit Datta

A mansion turned into an artspace, Studio Bari is where nostalgia meets expression.

Artist Soumyadeep Roy has turned his entire mansion into a vibrant, immersive art space, where each floor radiates creativity and every corner reveals a unique story.

At Studio Bari, art isn’t confined to canvases or frames — the house itself is a masterpiece, with every corner echoing memories.

Old discarded doors, vintage house grills and forgotten architectural fragments adorn this facility. Called Bippojonyok Bari by the locals, it is shaped by the remnants of other homes, each piece carrying a story from elsewhere.

Location: 3b, BK Paul Ln, RBI Staff Quarters, Bir Para, Paikpara, Kolkata, West Bengal 700037

Timing: 11am to 7pm

The Museum- Art Gallery & Cafe

8 8 Instagram/ @themuseum.artgallerycafe

Enjoy art while savouring your favourite delicacies at The Museum- Art Gallery & Cafe.

Walls lined with photographs capturing memories of old Calcutta, lanterns lighting up the room and the iconic red floor add to the aesthetic of this north Kolkata place.

With pocket-friendly meals and a quaint setting, this can be your next escape from the urban cacophony.

Location: 29/A, Bipin Mitra Ln, Fariapukur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700004

Timing: 4.00pm to 9.30pm