In pictures: Blackpink members indulge in backstage fun, interact with fans at comeback concert

K-pop girl band Blackpink — comprising Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — enthralled the audience at its comeback show in South Korea on July 5, marking the beginning of the Deadline World Tour.

The band members on Thursday offered a glimpse into their power-packed performances, stellar outfits and backstage fun moments at the event. Here’s a look.

Blackpink members shared an embrace during their performance. The band kicked off their reunion concert on July 5 at Goyang Stadium.

The singers posed for a picture backstage before their performances.

Lisa set the stage ablaze with performances of her solo songs New Woman and Rockstar at the concert.

Jennie, who dropped her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, sang the tracks Mantra and Like Jennie from her album. For her solo performance, she aced her all-white ensemble.

Rose looked stunning in a white lacy corset worn over a black tank top. The singer recently achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first female solo artist in Seoul Music Awards history to earn a Bonsang for her latest album Rosie.

Lisa and Rose clicked a selfie backstage.

Jisoo took the stage in a strapless mini-dress with a corset-style bodice and a ruffled skirt. She performed Earthquake and Your Love from her latest solo album Amortage.

Jisoo posted a selfie with bandmate Lisa from the makeup room.

Blackpink dropped their new song Jump at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium. The new track immediately sparked a frenzy among fans across social media, with Blinks raving about its catchy beats and dynamic choreography.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

