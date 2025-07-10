In pictures: Six things to do at Kolkata’s Prinsep Ghat this monsoon

1 7 iStock

Prinsep Ghat turns into a riverside escape during the monsoon, with grey skies, sudden drizzles, and the Hooghly in full flow. Whether you are chasing romance, solitude, or just a break from the city chaos, this heritage spot in Kolkata offers something special in the rain. Here are six things you must do at Prinsep Ghat during the monsoon to make the most of this magical season.

Take a boat ride

A boat ride on the Ganges during monsoon is pure bliss. As raindrops kiss the river and a cool breeze brushes past, the experience becomes serene and cinematic. Watch Vidyasagar Setu disappear into the mist, and city lights dance on the water post sunset. It’s romantic, nostalgic, and calm all at once.

Sip on bhnarer cha or lebu cha

There’s nothing like a steaming cup of bhnarer cha or tangy lebu cha on a rainy day. Vendors line the ghats with kettles offering the perfect drink to warm your throat as you soak in the view of the grey skies and the rippling waters.

Grab a quick snack with ghoti garam

Spicy, crunchy, and full of flavour, the ‘ghoti garam’ is the ultimate monsoon snack. Made with chanachur, peanuts, chopped onions, green chillies and a squeeze of lime, it’s best enjoyed hot and fresh by the riverside, with the rain adding to the city’s timeless charm.

Enjoy a plate of Pav Bhaji and other treats

Craving something heartier? Head to the food stalls dishing out buttery pav bhaji, steaming momos, chowmein, rolls and other street food favourites. The spicy warmth of these treats hits just right in the cool monsoon air, making for the perfect comfort meal by the river.

Photoshoot at the monument

The iconic Palladian-style structure built in the 19th century to honour James Prinsep, a British scholar and antiquarian, at Prinsep Ghat, stands majestic against the clouds and rain-washed pathways. With the river in the background and lush greenery around, it’s the perfect spot for a dramatic monsoon photoshoot or even reel making.

Experience good food and coffee at Bageecha Cafe

Looking for a more cafe-like experience with good vegetarian food? Tucked near the ghat, Bageecha Cafe offers cosy vibes, river views, and delicious food. From pizzas and burgers to soul-soothing coffees, it’s the perfect monsoon hideout to dry off, refuel, or just watch the rain lashing over the river.