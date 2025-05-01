In pictures: The most ‘arty’ metro stations of Kolkata

Kolkata Metro stations showcase a vibrant array of artworks, blending traditional motifs with modern designs. These displays celebrate the city’s rich culture, history and daily life, turning each station into a unique artistic experience for commuters.

Stations like Kalighat, Maidan and Rabindra Sadan showcase Kolkata’s culture through murals and artworks. These stations are not merely transit points, but living galleries that keep the city’s artistic heritage alive for millions of commuters.

As the Kolkata Metro network expands, newer stations have also embraced the tradition of showcasing artwork, each contributing its own unique touch to the growing collection of artistic expressions across the system.

Here’s a look at some of the captivating artworks that make Kolkata Metro more than just a mode of transport…

Sealdah Metro Station

1 8 Photos by Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

At Sealdah Metro Station, art brings Kolkata’s vibrant heritage to life. Murals and installations capture the city’s iconic figures, local life and rich traditions, transforming the station into a tribute to the city’s cultural soul.

Kalighat Metro Station

2 8

A vibrant mosaic mural inspired by traditional Kalighat Patachitra art brings local culture to life at Kalighat Metro Station. Composed of colourful tiles, it depicts scenes of everyday Bengali life, mythology, and folk traditions.

Dakshineswar Metro Station

3 8

Depicting the Dakshineswar Kali Temple and spiritual icons, this mural at the station bridges showcases the area’s sacred legacy.

Sovabazar Metro Station

4 8

The newly painted mural at Sovabazar Metro Station celebrates India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission with a vibrant and educational visual narrative. Stretching across the wall, the artwork illustrates key phases of the lunar mission — from the launch of the LVM3 rocket to the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover exploring the Moon’s surface.

Jatin Das Park

5 8

Honouring the legacy of freedom fighter Jatindranath Das, the artwork at Jatin Das Park metro station depicts key moments from his life. It features his portrait, colonial-era buildings, a scene showing British soldiers confronting Indian protestors — likely representing his arrest — and the prison where he died during a 63-day hunger strike in 1929. The paintings symbolise his sacrifice and role in India’s struggle for Independence.

Rabindra Sadan

6 8

The Rabindra Sadan metro station features a striking combination of art and literature, displaying lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Jonaki alongside an abstract painting. It celebrates Tagore’s legacy and the cultural richness of Bengal.

Mahanayak Uttam Kumar

7 8

Howrah Metro Station

8 8

Nestled 30 metres beneath the bustling Howrah Railway Station, Howrah Metro Station stands as India’s deepest metro hub. Opened on March 6, 2024, this architectural marvel with a red-themed design is more than just a station - it’s a tribute to Kolkata’s cultural heritage.