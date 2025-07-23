Quirky, cosy and fun: 7 Kolkata dating spots for Gen Z where modern love gets a right swipe

In cramped roadside cabins and secluded benches nestled in age-old parks, love blossomed in Kolkata — on the streets, at tea stalls, in cafes and para grounds.

But modern-day love — in the time of memes, playlists, and Instagram stories — has a different set of requirements.

Listen up, Gen Z boys and girls. Whether it's your first date or a special occasion you wish to make memorable with your loved one, My Kolkata has you covered with a list of the most romantic dating spots in the city.

Gamers Paradise: Where competitiveness meets love

At Gamers Paradise, chemistry builds over neon lights, joysticks, and the thrill of video games. Race in Mario Kart, smash buttons in a dance-off, or quietly judge your partner's aim in a shooting game.

Located at Park Circus, this place is loud, colourful, and an escape from the awkward silence of old-school restaurants. The best part? Small talk isn’t necessary when you’re both focused on winning. Just remember to let them win at least once, or not. Flirty competition is part of the fun.

Address: 2nd Floor, 24, Tarak Dutta Rd, opposite Khosla Electronics, near Quest Mall, Lower Range, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, 700019

Pocket Pinch: Starts at Rs 99

Jump-N-Joey: Laughters, jokes and all things fun

What’s better than a quiet date? Jumping around with your partner on a giant trampoline and laughing until your stomach hurts. Jump-N-Joey is a trampoline park in Kolkata that offers just that. You’ll trip, fall, and have moments when one of you lands awkwardly while the other bursts into laughter. You’ll leave with messy hair, flushed cheeks, and inside jokes for days. If that’s not romantic, what is?

Address: The Legacy, 154 Remount Road, Kolkata – 700027

Play Packages: Rs 1250

Lille: A dessert parlour that feels like a warm hug

Lille is a Pinterest users paradise. From soft pink walls, adorable glowing signs, cute seating arrangements, to scrumptious desserts, everything about this place seems straight out of a fairy tale. It’s the perfect spot for couples who want to sit close, share silly jokes, and dig into desserts. Indulge in gooey chocolate fudge cakes and fancy Tiramisu tarts while you get to know each other better.

Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 (approx for two)

Princep Ghat: For the dreamy sunset moments you cannot forget

As you stroll down the tree-lined paths, you hear the water of the Ganges softly splash against the small boats. The warm hue of the setting sun kisses your face and you witness a sense of calmness. Don’t forget to take a boat ride just before sunset, when the Howrah Bridge shimmers in sunlight and the sky turns all golden and pink — an instagrammable moment you cannot miss.

Address: Strand Rd, Maidan, Fort William, Hastings, Kolkata, West Bengal 700021

Boat ride cost: Rs 500 for two (Depends on how good you can haggle)

College Street: Because books teach the best language of love

If you like the smell of old books and conversations with those who prefer Jane Austen novels over superhero movies, this place is for you. College Street isn’t flashy or Insta-worthy. But it has a different charm for book lovers. You can spend hours glancing through novels, give each other unique poetry books, or choose copies to exchange later. End your date with a heartfelt chat at Indian Coffee House, where the swirling ceiling fans and the coffee is always strong.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100-200

Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club: Cocktails, music and fun chats

Situated at the heart of Kalighat, Skinny Mo’s is for couples who enjoy a vintage atmosphere with beautiful lighting. With live jazz performances, soft lights, fuzzy decor, and a vibe that encourages you to relax, this is more than just a date; it’s an experience. Sit back with a cocktail, tap your feet to the music, and dive into long conversations.

Address: 91, Manohar Pukur Rd, Manoharpukur, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Pocket pinch: Rs 1000-1500 (approx)

IOneEarth Pottery Studio: Make art (and mess) together

Pottery-making can be enjoyable, messy and a little bit chaotic, especially when you’re both new to it. At IOneEarth, you’ll sit next to each other, get your hands dirty, and shape clay into something (let’s be honest, it might just be a blob). You’ll likely laugh the entire time and even after you leave the place behind. Don’t be disheartened if you end up creating a wobbly bowl; it will always stay as a memento of that heartfelt afternoon you spent with your partner, building memories, if not a perfect clay bowl.

Address: 28, Bidhan Sarani Rd, Simla, Machuabazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700006