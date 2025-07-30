President Murmu attends AIIMS Kalyani convocation, offers puja at Dakshineswar temple

1 5

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday attended the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kalyani and offered prayers at Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata during her visit to West Bengal.

On her arrival in Kolkata in the afternoon, Murmu was received by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at the airport, from where she headed to Kalyani in Nadia district.

At AIIMS Kalyani, Murmu conferred degrees upon graduating MBBS students and Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said that doctors, conscious of their social responsibilities, have played an important role in the development of the nation.

The average life expectancy, which was only 32 years at the time of independence, has now more than doubled to about 70 years, she added.

Doctors have a bigger role than the government and other stakeholders in controlling health problems like diabetes, heart ailments and obesity, Murmu said.

As the first batch of AIIMS, Kalyani, the students will play an important role in making the identity of this institution, President Murmu said.

Later in the evening, she visited the iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple to offer puja