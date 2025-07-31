'Offensive': Tempers flare over AliExpress selling doormats with Lord Jagannath image

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress has come under fire for selling doormats featuring the image of Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered Hindu deity, particularly worshipped in Odisha.

The product has provoked widespread anger and condemnation across social media and political circles.

Photos of the doormat, titled “Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Mat Doorway Non-Slip Soft Water Uptake Carpet Krishna Jaganath Hindu Go,” surfaced online showing the deity’s sacred image printed on the mat along with visuals of someone standing on it.

Priced at approximately Rs 787, the item has been called deeply hurtful and insulting by many devotees and public figures.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath holds profound spiritual value for Odias and is worshipped by millions of Hindus worldwide. The presence of his image on a doormat has been seen as a direct attack on religious sentiments.

Odisha’s deputy chief minister Pravati Parida criticised the act as “offensive” and demanded a public apology from AliExpress.

Taking to X, Parida wrote, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath is deeply connected to the soul and emotions of every Odia. I strongly condemn Chinese e-commerce platform @AliExpress_EN for selling doormats featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s image. @AliExpress_EN must remove the listing immediately and apologise to devotees for this offensive act.”

Odisha Congress MLA Sofia Firdous also expressed outrage, calling the incident a “grave insult” and a “serious attack on cultural and religious sentiments.”

In her X post, she said, “Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on @AliExpress_EN. Immediate action must be taken to remove the listing and issue a public apology.”

In response to her post, AliExpress stated, “We appreciate your report. The item has been reviewed and removed. Community input helps us improve our platform and strengthen our content checks. Thank you for helping us create a safe and friendly online shopping experience.”

However, many on the internet remained unconvinced. One user commented, “It’s disgusting.” Another wrote, “Why is it there in the first place?”

A third user added, “It’s really unacceptable. Lot of disrespect has been shown towards Lord Jagannath. A case should be filed for this action.”

Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda also slammed the platform. “As an Odia and one among millions of devotees, this is unacceptable. I see a deeper conspiracy by this Chinese eCommerce site, already banned in India. It’s just the latest in a long line of foreign entities who have kept trying over centuries to belittle Sanatan Dharma and demean its followers. If the seller does not walk this back, several steps must be taken to make it regret its stand.”

Eminent sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik joined the voices of protest, urging devotees across the globe to speak out.

“Jai Jagannath. We appeal to all devotees worldwide to raise their voice against this unacceptable act. The sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat sold by @AliExpress_EN is deeply offensive. Remove it, apologise, and ensure this never happens again,” he posted.