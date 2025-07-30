Swap screen fatigue for real-life fun at these 5 weekend spots tailor-made for Gen Z crowd

Tired of napping and doomscrolling on weekends? It’s time to swap screen fatigue for some real-life fun. From Instagrammable cafes to a neon-lit bowling alley, My Kolkata has curated a list of five hangout spots that will match your vibe and give you a much-needed dopamine boost.





Drunken Teddy: Beats, booze and brunch

1 5 Instagram/@drunkenteddy

Scrumptious brunch? Check. Great Vibes? Check. Good music? Check.

Drunken Teddy serves up a tempting spread of Continental, Asian and Indian fare. Think creamy soups, nutritious salads, juicy dim sums and flavourful sushi — all under one roof. The appetisers are top-notch and you even get to enjoy live music in an ambience that is sure to upgrade your insta grid.

Where: Horizon Building, 57, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Elgin

Pocket pinch: A meal for two, including alcohol, will cost around Rs 1,500.





Bageecha: Fern-tastic vibes by the river

2 5 Instagram/@bageecha.gardeningcafe

If you are a nature nerd, this place is for you. Nestled by the riverside, this cafe is your weekend escape to a few hours of peace. Plus, there’s a whole section dedicated to pot painting and DIY art. As for the menu, it’s delightfully diverse. Dhakai parathas and hibiscus sherbet are among their most popular items.

Where: 9/10 Jetty, Strand Rd, B.B.D. Bagh

Pocket pinch: A meal for two here would cost around Rs 800.





That Place Bowl & Bar: Get bowled over

3 5 That Place Bowl & Bar

A sprawling 10,000 square-foot gaming arcade in the heart of the city sounds pretty much like a dream come true for the gamers. That Place Bowl & Bar is full of eye-catching elements like a giant bowling ball sculpture, an astronaut clutching bowling pins, and geometric patterns woven into interiors. While the menu puts a modern spin on Asian flavours, the bar is known for its quirky, innovative cocktails.

Where: 3rd Floor, 40, Shakespeare Point, Shakespeare Sarani, above Reliance Trends, Elgin

Pocket pinch: Bowling charges are Rs 400 including taxes on weekdays and Rs 500 including taxes on weekends. Price for two is approximately Rs 1,000 including taxes.





Jump-N-Joey: Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji

4 5 Jump-N-Joey

Located in south Kolkata, Jump-N-Joey is the perfect spot if you’re looking for fun-filled activities with your friends. Bounce on trampolines, dive into a foam pit, scale walls and more. This colourful place is sure to make you forget your work week stress.

Where: The Legacy, 154, Remount Rd, Extension, Alipore

Pocket pinch: Rs 750 for 1.5 hours during the weekends





Sportsplex: The game’s on!

5 5 Sportsplex

Tired of being a couch potato on weekends? Head over to Sportsplex. Serve some sass on the picket ball court or splatter your stress away with an hour of paintball madness. The facility also provides the players with paintball gears and equipment. This is your chance to unleash your inner athlete!

Where: 63/1 Christopher Road, Opposite Altius Project

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 per hour for picket ball and Rs 600 per hour for paintball