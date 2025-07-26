In pictures: The top-10 Durga Puja holiday travel spots for Kolkatans in 2025

As the countdown to Durga Puja begins, Kolkatans are packing their bags to escape into the misty hills of the north and the tropical beaches south and abroad. Ahead of the mega festival, travel bookings are on the rise. According to city-based agents, destinations such as Kerala, Sikkim, Bali, and Vietnam are experiencing an uptick in interest. Here are 10 destinations trending this season…

Kerala

Backwaters, houseboats, and lush rain-soaked greenery might make Kerala one of the most travelled domestic destinations this Puja season. Travel agents say there's a surge in group bookings, especially among families looking for a serene vacation. Ayurvedic resorts in places like Kumarakom and Thekkady are also in demand, offering a detox from the otherwise busy calendar.

Rajasthan

For those who wish to experience royalty and grandeur during the festive break, Rajasthan ticks all the boxes. From the pink-hued Jaipur to the desert dunes of Jaisalmer, Kolkatans are choosing Rajasthan for its heritage hotels, camel safaris, and local cuisine. Cooler weather around that time in the desert makes it ideal for sightseeing. Udaipur’s lakes and palaces are particularly popular among honeymooners and luxury-seeking travellers this year.

Sikkim

Sikkim remains a favourite for Puja travellers from Kolkata for its cool weather, clean towns, and picture-postcard views. Gangtok is buzzing with hotel bookings, and those craving for more quiet are heading to north Sikkim’s Lachen and Lachung. The promise of early winter chill makes it appealing for families, while adventure seekers are flocking to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass for treks and road trips.

Darjeeling

The Queen of the Hills is witnessing a major travel revival around Durga Puja in the last few years. Travel agents say trains and homestays get booked weeks in advance. Darjeeling’s old-world charm, tea gardens, and toy train continue to lure visitors. Add to that the promise of clear skies, festive offers from hotels, and easy accessibility from Kolkata, and it’s no surprise this hill town is a perennial favourite during Puja season.

Manali and Shimla

These twin hill stations in Himachal are increasingly gaining popularity among young couples and college groups from Kolkata looking for longer vacations. Cooler weather, the prospect of seeing snow in October near Rohtang, and buzzing markets on Shimla’s Mall Road are quite an attraction. With better air and road connectivity via Chandigarh and Delhi, these destinations are now more accessible. “Although every year, Kashmir sees a high footfall during Puja vacation, this year the bookings are very low. Despite the apple season, people are sceptical about going to Kashmir,” said Abhijeet Chatterjee of Pother Sathee Tour and Travels.

Varanasi

This year, spiritual travel is on the rise and Varanasi is leading the trend. From taking a holy dip in the Ganges to witnessing the surreal Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, the city offers a mystical and spiritual experience during the festive season. Many Kolkatans are also clubbing Varanasi with Sarnath and Prayagraj for a longer heritage tour.

Bali

Bali continues to be a crowd favourite for international holidays from Kolkata. With an easy visa process and competitive package deals, it’s popular among both newlyweds and families. From Ubud’s rice terraces to Seminyak’s beach clubs, the island offers the right blend of relaxation and adventure. This year, agents say many are also opting for yoga retreats and cultural workshops to make their Bali trip more immersive.

Thailand

Thailand offers affordability, a vibrant nightlife, and sunny beaches, making it an evergreen favourite for Kolkatans. Phuket and Krabi are getting high volumes of bookings for those looking forward to an island vacation, while Bangkok remains the shopping and food haven it has always been. What’s new is that travellers are increasingly exploring offbeat places like Chiang Rai and Pai to avoid the tourist rush.

Vietnam

Vietnam is the rising star in the Puja travel list this year. From the lantern-lit alleys of Hoi An to the cruise-filled waters of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers a perfect blend of nature and culture. Kolkatans are particularly drawn to the street food, French-influenced architecture, and affordable travel packages. Travel agents note that group tours covering Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City are booking out quickly.

Dubai

Glitz, glamour, and sky-high shopping make Dubai an ideal destination for a luxurious getaway. Travel agents say it’s especially popular among families who want shopping sprees and theme park thrills packed into one trip. With direct flights, visa-on-arrival, and hotels offering affordable packages, Dubai has become a go-to destination for those wanting a break without missing out on indulgence.