Exploring Khasi cuisine: A deep dive into Meghalaya’s indigenous flavours at The Astor

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Meghalaya, Khasi cuisine tells a story of community, connection, and the forested terrain from which it originates. Now, that story is unfolding on the plates of diners in Kolkata, thanks to The Astor’s Khasi Food Festival, a celebration of indigenous northeast Indian food curated by chef Juban Mawphniang, who owns a cloud kitchen back in his hometown.

One of the standout dishes is Doh Syiar Neiiong, where chicken is slow-cooked with black sesame paste. The nutty, smoky flavour of the sesame is comforting, revealing a signature element of Khasi cooking, which uses local ingredients to their fullest potential. Another crowd favourite is the Doh Sniang Roast. This sliced roasted pork dish is all about balance. The tender meat, crisp edges, and just the right amount of fat make it melt in your mouth without being overpowering.

The Dohkhlie, a pork salad, comes with a tangy zing and refreshing crunch. Served cold, it features finely chopped pork tossed with onions, green chillies, and lime, creating a harmony of spice, acid, and fat that cuts through the heavier dishes beautifully.

Another staple that speaks volumes of Khasi tradition is Jadoh, a chicken-flavoured rice often eaten at communal gatherings. This dish is simple but soulful. Each grain is infused with the flavour of chicken stock and aromatic herbs. For those looking to try something closer to riverbank kitchens, Kharang, a smoked fish curry, offers a rustic depth that brings the taste of the Northeast’s freshwater bounty to the plate.

The festival also offers lighter options like Syrwa Tit, a gentle chicken and mushroom soup, which highlights the Khasi belief in clean, wholesome meals. On the vegetarian side, diners will find Khasi-style mixed vegetables, sticky rice, and the fluffy fermented flatbread Putharo, which pairs well with both curries and salads.

Traditional desserts stay true to the Khasi spirit of minimalism and natural flavour. Sakin Gata, a steamed sticky rice cake layered with coconut, is not overly sweet but incredibly satisfying in texture. It will remind you of Bengal’s pithe. Pineapple slices sprinkled with black salt and chilli flakes offer a punchy, palate-cleansing end to the meal. And finally, every meal concludes with Kwai, betel nut wrapped in a paan leaf, symbolising hospitality and respect in Khasi culture.

Chef Mawphniang’s philosophy shines through in every dish. “Food is the most powerful language of identity and memory. This is more than a festival — it’s a homecoming of flavours from the hills to the heart of Kolkata,” he said.

Running till August 10, the festival is an immersive experience into a cuisine that remains largely underrepresented in the mainstream. Priced at Rs 1,000 onwards for two, the festival runs during lunch and dinner. Whether you are familiar with Khasi cuisine or experiencing it for the first time, The Astor’s Khasi Food Festival is a rare, delicious opportunity to explore Meghalaya’s culinary heritage in its most authentic form.