In pictures: ‘Rowaks’ of south Kolkata — the fading seats of adda

When the sun sets and people get off work, there is a different buzz in Kolkata’s air. Tea stalls are packed and the overwhelming smell of tea and smoke take over as the adda sessions begin. A culture that began at rowaks across Kolkata. Once spotted at many Kolkata houses, these rowaks are now going extinct in south Kolkata. Given the rate of redevelopment of older properties into multi-storied buildings, the dwindling numbers of rowaks across south Kolkata — the same area where the city’s cafe culture now booms — tells the tale of the city’s changing adda scene.

This small rowak is on Jatin Das Road, near Deshapriya Park.

Kalighat still retains the feel of old Kolkata. These are two of the rowaks we found in Kalighat on our visit. While sparsely populated in daylight, the scene changes at night when the direction of traffic changes on Harish Mukherjee Road.

The Lake Market area is a popular stop for shopping, be it Lake Mall, the countless flower shops or the stalls that change with each season. But there is also adda here. Passers-by take a breather here in the summer afternoons and adda lovers take seats with a cup of tea in the evenings.

A rowak on Raja Basanta Roy Road, a bylane in the Gariahat market area.

The rowak of this yellow-and-red house on Sarat Bose Road provides a picturesque backdrop for some hearty adda.