In pictures: Five biodiversity hotspots in Bengal to immerse in the wonders of nature

The International Day for Biological Diversity, celebrated every year on May 22, offers a chance to reconnect with nature. Residents of West Bengal are lucky to have several hotspots teeming with biodiversity. From mangrove forests to national parks, here are five places where you can experience the wonders of nature and reflect on the importance of conserving our natural resources.

The Sunderbans

Located about 100km south of Kolkata, the Sunderbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest and an UNESCO world heritage site. Known for its rich biodiversity, it is home to the Bengal Tiger, crocodile and numerous bird species.

Its dense mangroves and winding waterways make it a unique destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Singalila National Park

Situated on the Singalila Ridge at more than 2,300 metres above sea level in Darjeeling, this area supports a wide variety of wildlife, including many rare and endangered species, highlighting its importance as a key habitat for Himalayan species.

The Amkhoi Fossil Park

The Amkhoi Fossil Park, near Ilambazar in Birbhum district, spread over an area of 10 hectares, is known for its distinctive geological formations and important paleo-botanical discoveries. Additionally, the park contains a variety of well-preserved angiosperm wood fossils from the Jurassic period. It is also home to many ancient trees that support diverse wildlife, including several protected species.

Chilkigarh Kanak Durga

Chilkigarh Kanak Durga BHS, located in Jamboni Block of Jhargram district, is a grove known for its rich biodiversity. The area is home to several rare medicinal plants such as Strychnos nux-vomica, Holarrhena pubescens, and Rauvolfia serpentina.

Char Balidanga

Situated in Nadia, Char Balidanga consists of two islands on the Hooghly River, featuring tropical riverine vegetation with tall grasses and low-lying swampy areas that are regularly flooded by tidal waves. It serves as a habitat for nearly 100 bird species and numerous endangered animals recognised by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

