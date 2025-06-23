‘Squid Game’ S3 to ‘Panchayat’ S4: New instalments of hit shows dropping on OTT this week

From the final instalment in the hit Netflix series Squid Game to a new chapter in Prime Video’s rural comedy Panchayat, the lineup of titles dropping on OTT this week offers a diverse range of themes. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s streaming online in the next few days.

The Gilded Age Season 3

Streaming from: June 23

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’ period drama The Gilded Age returns for a third season, continuing its depiction of class wars in 19th-century New York. In this instalment, young Marian Brook moves in with her conservative aunts after the death of her father, and finds herself entangled in a clash between the old-money van Rhijns and nouveau riche Russells. The series stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon in key roles.

Panchayat Season 4

Streaming from: June 24

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Viral Fever’s rural comedy series Panchayat is back to win hearts. And this time the stakes are high in Phulera as Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) faces off against Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) in an election for the post of village pradhan. As Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) tries to maintain neutrality amid mudslinging and absurd promises, his personal dilemmas and loyalty is tested. The series also stars Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa and Pankaj Jha.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2

Streaming from: June 25

Streaming on: Netflix

Six new queer couples are at a crossroads in Netflix’s dating reality show The Ultimatum. The couples are faced with a choice: to commit or call it quits. Each couple must spend three weeks living with someone else, undergoing a reassessment of love, compatibility and long-term goals. The show pulls no punches in laying bare the fragility and resilience of queer love in the face of ultimatums.

Ironheart

Streaming from: June 25

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Riri Williams, a tech prodigy introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, steps into the spotlight in this Marvel mini-series. Back home in Chicago, the 19-year-old MIT genius constructs a suit of armour rivaling Iron Man’s, as she battles threats from powerful people. The mini-series also stars Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Countdown

Streaming from: June 25

Streaming on: Prime Video

When a Department of Homeland Security officer is assassinated in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited for a high-level, inter-agency task force led by Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane). As they race against time to unravel a deadly conspiracy, their personal loyalties are tested.

The Bear Season 4

Streaming from: June 26

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Carmy and his crew are back in the kitchen and this time the heat is more intense than ever. Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) investor and uncle, Cicero (Oliver Platt), has set a 60-day deadline for reversing the restaurant’s finances. Carmy grapples with artistic perfectionism, while Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) attempts to repair the cracks in his personal life. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the restaurant’s co-pilot and creative backbone, finds herself at a crossroads when a life-changing offer comes her way.

Mistry

Streaming from: June 27

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Ram Kapoor headlines this Indian adaptation of Monk, where he essays the role of Armaan Mistry, an obsessive-compulsive detective who uses unconventional methods to solve cases. Teamed up with ACP Sehmat Siddiqui (Mona Singh), Mistry dives into Mumbai’s most baffling crimes.

Smoke

Streaming from: June 27

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Adapted from the true-crime podcast Firebug, Smoke stars Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator haunted by a troubled past. When a series of deadly blazes strike the Pacific Northwest, he teams up with Detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to hunt down the perpetrators.

Squid Game Season 3

Streaming from: June 27

Streaming on: Netflix

The final chapter of Squid Game sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) re-entering the lethal competition to dismantle the system from within. Meanwhile, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) ups the ante by orchestrating deadlier rounds. Detective Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) edges closer to the truth while risking everything undercover.