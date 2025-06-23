'More deliveries in warm-up than Day 2': 'All-rounder' Shardul faces heat as Gill prefers pace battery

Shardul Thakur is probably far removed from being ‘Lord Shardul’ in the ongoing Test at Headingley. No runs with the bat, 38 runs conceded in six overs – the numbers clearly lack the punch expected of a seasoned all-rounder.

For someone who has been picked over Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, getting a better crack at the English team should have been the norm. But Team India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir had other plans.

Cricketing logic left Headingley when a new-ball bowler in Shardul was introduced after a spinner, that too, in the 40th over.

People are also joining in with their questions. Sadly, the trolls have also joined in.

The Shardul story so far…

Shardul bowled six overs across the England first innings, meaning the other four bowlers took up the lion’s share. Bumrah bowled almost 25 overs, Siraj bowled 27, Prasidh Krishna 20 and Ravindra Jadeja 23. England had five bowlers as well, each of them bowled a minimum of 20 overs, helping the rest of the blokes take it easy.

A look at his overs tally:

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir may defend themselves saying Shardul was blunt. But on his day, given the space to express himself, he can prove to be India’s match winner. Lest we forget he has four half centuries, a seven-wicket haul in Johannesburg and a five-wicket haul in Australia – all in the span of 12 Tests since his debut in 2018.